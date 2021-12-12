Popular come­dian cum singer, Abubakar Abdul Mutilib Ottan, pop­ular as Tolibian has described his continous rise in the music industry as a step in the right direction, saying he ks excited about hks growth.



As he aaims for new heights with every project he releases, the Abaya crooner said he is excited about the dimension his music career is taking, adding that he wants to keep taking his music game to new heights.



Tolibian has wormed his way into the hearts of many music lovers within the space of three years even as he continues to rise with his music and comedy career.



Reaching new heights and staying relevant has now become his main goal and he hinted that he has what it takes to stay on top of his game for many years, pointing out that his talent will continue to pave way for him.



The fast-rising star is grad­ually becoming a voice in the music space with his unique blend of Afrobeat, acapella, apala and others.



Having gained fame through comedic skits and features in comedy series, ‘Lawyer Kunle Talent Hunt’ produced by Instagram in­fluencer, Cute Abiola, he earned his spot as a signee on the record label, TCA En­tertainment.



In 2019 he released his sin­gle titled ‘Abaya palava’ and recorded about two million active plays on streaming platforms including Au­dioMack.

The video, which was released on YouTube has recorded 280,000 views and is still counting.



Some of his other songs in­clude ‘Malaysia’, ‘End SARS’, ‘A December to remember’ and many more.