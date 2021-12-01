By Juliet Umeh

All Progressive Congress, APC, chairmanship aspirant, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, said weekend that he has enough experience to offer as the chairman of the party which will transcend to the betterment of Nigeria at large.

Mustapha, who was the Deputy National Chairman of CPC before it’s merger with other political parties to form APC, made his intentions at a media parley in Lagos.

He said: “I decided to step into the arena, to the position of National Chairmanship because I believe we don’t have the best but there’s room for improvement and I believe I have a lot to offer.

“Also, before I became the Deputy National Chairman, I have being in the party administration but this time around I am gunning for the Chairmanship of the party because I believe I have gathered enough experience and good will that I will deploy to be able to make a positive and purposeful leadership.

“I believe every political party’s goal is to win elections and be in government so as to deliver on their promises and those promises are mostly captured in the party manifesto. But these days, you see in the same Party governor A is doing this and governor B is doing something else.”

Speaking on what he is bringing onboard as chairman, he said: “I want to be the leader of a party where other NEC members will see that the electorates get all we promise them or for the party to be held accountable on its promises.

“I want to see a party where there’s visible fairness and justice, where popular candidates will emerge, no imposition. Anytime we have an imposition, then be rest assured that there will be rigging in the general election.

“I want to build a party where there’s teamwork, not a one man show and we will be guided by our manifesto.”

According to him, “I have been in the political terrain for sometime, no system is perfect but I want to see that we do the best we can based on whatever we have available at that time.

“As you all know, the APC family is getting ready for its national convention in February, PDP has done something; for the first time they appointed a 25-year-old as a national youth leader.

“I think it is out of the fear of what happened recently in the Endsars where the younger generation have been able to make a note that youths have the power to decide who becomes our leader in this country.

“APC can do better, not by making a 22-year-old a youth leader but this time around, they can make a younger person a national Chairman that will be able to connect to the younger generation.

“Some of us have been there for some time, we have been learning from our leaders and fathers, it is time we also come out to also transcend those policies that we have been able to pick from them.

“I pray I win when the convention is concluded, you will have a chairman that is accessible.

“I am not gunning for governorship or President but if I am the chairman, I will also go a long way to determine or my participation will also guide the process,” Mustapha said.