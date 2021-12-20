.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

FUSION singer, Oluwaseun Oluyole a.k.a. Sean Dampte has said that the third instalment in his Awoodah Trilogy EPs titled, ‘Baba Won’, was a result of painstaking work.

However, he said the personal sacrifice that went into the project eventually became gratifying, because the EP afforded him a good chance to express himself as well as his versatility.

In a chat with Vanguard, he said, “The EP allowed me the opportunity to express myself in a manner that is consistent with the style of music I appreciate. It took me to be a fan of my own music before relaying that to the full audience.

“The body of work, basically, showcases the style and versatility that I employ in releasing timeless music, and that’s one of the reasons I gave the third instalment of the Awoodah trilogy EPs the particular title – ‘Baba Won’.”

According to him, the five-track EP was inspired by the way the Afrobeat evolution was taking shape.

“Considering the times and contributions that I have put into the evolution process, it was necessary for the audience to understand that Sean Dampte is not a novice to the music scene. So, with the EP, I set out to create an experience of the lifestyle and theme for the Sean Dampte brand.”

The EP opens with the already popular lead single ‘Pepe (Remix)’ before going into the infectious afrobeat offering ‘Allow Me’ featuring SeyiVibez, and the slow-burning love song ‘Oji Mo’. The EP winds down with ‘Choke Oh’, which sees Sean Dampte opining about relationships that are only driven by money, and the introspective ‘Agbada’, over which the Nigerian-born artist shares his story of perseverance and how far he has come to reach where he is now.

On his upcoming projects, Sean Dampte said: “The music video to track 3 – ‘Ojimo’ will be released mid-January while we look forward to the #HYGSeason aptly associated with my album title “Hide Your Girl” to be released in March 2022.”

Vanguard News Nigeria