By Olasunkanmi Akoni

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, unveiled Elemoro Community Junior Secondary School, Ibeju-Lekki, and 774 housing units at Sangotedo area of the state, saying his administration would give priority attention to quality education and shelter for the residents.

Speaking at the unveiling of Elemoro Community Junior Secondary School, Sanwo-Olu said the newly constructed educational facility is a project that is very dear to his heart and has made him extremely pleased.

His words: “It is a fulfilment of my promise to provide the Okeodo Elemoro Iwerekun community with a secondary school. I am greatly pleased today because, with the commissioning of this school, many children in this locality will now have access to secondary education and the platform through which they can fulfil their dreams and ambitions for the future without having to travel kilometers to another community for secondary education.

“Our administration’s approach to constructing new schools, rehabilitating and revamping existing ones is all-encompassing and is also our way of saying we are taking the issue of security in our public schools very seriously. I wish to use this opportunity to restate our commitment to the safety and security of teachers and pupils in all schools across Lagos.”

On the rationale behind his administration’s massive involvement in housing provision, the governor said: “In an urban setting like ours and given attendant challenges of uncontrolled immigration into the state, it behoves on us as your government to intervene in this sector to give succour to as many people as possible.”

