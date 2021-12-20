.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Following the receipt of information of the gruesome murder of a US-bound medical doctor, Mr Obialor Donald Ibe (aged 37years) at his house located at Games Village, Abuja, the FCT Police command has commenced a man-hunt for an ‘unknown criminal gang’ suspected to be behind the dastardly act.

Confirming the man-hunt to Vanguard, Public Relation’s Officer, FCT Police Command, DSP Adeh Josephine said the investigation is pointing at a number of suspects and that the doctor’s stolen vehicle has been recovered.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Sunday Babaji, according to the PRO has equally deployed more crack detectives toward the objective of tracking and arresting the suspects.

DSP Adeh said, “The FCT Police Command has since embarked on an aggressive manhunt in the midst of painstaking investigations following the receipt of the information of a case of conspiracy and the gruesome murder of one Obialor Donald Ibe, a 37 years old male medical doctor working at zenith lab and kidney centre, and his friend and housemate, one Ezekiel Edoja, ’M’ aged 31 years, both of D2, 24 street, Games Village Estate Abuja.

Both victims were murdered by an “unknown number of a suspected criminal gang, who not only perpetrated the dastardly act of culpable homicide but also carted away the vehicle and mobile phone of the deceased Doctor on the 13th December 2021”.

“Investigation so far proves progressive, bearing radar on a number of suspects who are currently at large and has led to the recovery of the Doctor’s vehicle.

“The Commissioner of Police FCT Command CP Sunday Babaji, while observing the occurrence grave dismay, has since approved the deployment of seasoned intelligence and investigative apparatus at the Command’s disposal to ensure the mystery around the case is unravelled.

“The case is currently at the State Criminal Investigation Department where effort is at top gear en route justice.”

