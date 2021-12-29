The MTN Foundation, since 2016, has been a major contributor to the Music Society of Nigeria (MUSON) School of Music, through the MTN/MUSON Scholars Programme Scholarship.

To appreciate the support and efforts of MTN Nigeria and other contributors, MUSON organized a donors’ concert at the MUSON Center, Onikan, Lagos.

The students of the MUSON School of Music entertained guests with renditions of songs in Italian, Zulu, Yoruba, and Igbo.

The students also performed several orchestral renditions including a Christmas song to the delight of all the guests present at the concert. The highlight of the concert was the orchestra rendition of the popular Lion King song ‘He Lives in You’ and Ebenezer Obey’s ‘Aimasiko’ which got the entire audience on their feet dancing.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya encouraged MUSON Center that it was time to reveal the wonders they had at the MUSON School. In her words, “I understand the philosophy of being moderate, but I believe we need to make a concerted effort at MUSON to unveil the wonders going on here.”

The MTN Foundation, in partnership with MUSON, has fully funded and developed over 350 music scholars, thereby providing scholarship awards worth over 250,000,000 Naira. The awards cover tuition, transportation, resource materials, among others for a two-year diploma, after which students are awarded an internationally recognized Diploma in Music on graduation.