Popular Lagos based movie director Atsimene Marvin also known as Marvinkeyz has concluded all preparation to release a major 2021 blockbuster movie titled 5th Avenue.

It’s no surprise that the release date is a period that is significant for Nigerians, as it’s is a period of celebration.

The veteran movie director in a press release announced that 5th Avenue will be released on Sunday 5th December 2021 on exclusively Qubflix Video on demand

The director of 5th Avenue Marvinkeyz said that the movie stars popular Nollywood actors and actresses like Kenneth Okoli, Rachel Oniga, Nini Mbonu, Baaj Adebule, Adelegan, Obodo Emelie, J’dess and many more.

From this first view the movie boast of its picture quality special effects might arguably be the first movie released in Nigeria during the holidays and around Christmas festivities.

5th Avenue is among the first shows and movies to premier on Qubflix this Christmas season. Marvinkeyz has also directed other movies such as Raindrops Mr & mrs kojo

1994 (the victim), Bullet proof, The journey 1 2 3, Inferno, Fight of Faith and several other best sellers. He also directed music videos such as Jesus Final Say, Beautiful, Cheta, On my matter beautiful by Ada Ehi Moses, Asante by Chris Shallom and many others.

Atsimene Marvin is a Native of Warri south LGA in Delta State and currently based in Lagos, Nigeria.