By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

MOVES by the Senate to establish a legal framework that would allow for the settlement of certain civil disputes by conciliation, mediation and traditional dispute resolution got a boost on Wednesday in the Senate as a bill to that effect scaled second reading.

After the consideration of the Community Dispute Resolution Bill, 2021( SB.848) which was read the first time in the Senate on Tuesday, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan then referred it to Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, All Progressives Congress, APC, Ekiti Central led Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to report back at plenary in four weeks.

In his lead debate on the general principles of the bill, the sponsor, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, APC, Niger East explained that the Bill seeks to provide for the settlement of certain civil disputes by conciliation, mediation and traditional dispute resolution mechanism; to set out the guiding principles applicable in Nigeria.

Senator Musa said, “The principal object of the Bill is to put in place a legal framework for the settlement of certain civil disputes by conciliation, mediation and traditional dispute resolution. Resolution of disputes forms part and parcel of everyday life in any given society. Hence effective dispute resolution mechanisms in a country will guarantee peace, is an enabler of trade and investment, and contribute to the economic, social and political development of the country.

“The 1999 Constitution obligates the State to ensure access to justice, the ability of people to seek and obtain a remedy for grievances in line with human rights standards, for all persons. The Constitution under Chapter Seven provides for the Judiciary as one of the three arms of the Arms of government whose mandate is to protect and serve justice. In Nigeria, disputes are mainly resolved through the court process. This process is costly, takes longer for disputes to be resolved resulting in huge backlog in courts, parties are not in control of the outcome of a dispute and does not always result in reconciling the parties.”

On the benefits of the Bill, Senator Musa said, “Mr. President, my respected colleagues, numerous benefits will accrue if this Bill is passed into law due to the following reasons; provide an effective mechanism for amicable dispute resolution; (b) promote a conciliatory approach to dispute resolution; (c) facilitate timely resolution of disputes at a relatively affordable cost; facilitate access to justice; enhance community and individual involvement in dispute resolution, and foster peace and cohesion.

“This Bill, therefore, seeks to implement the provisions of the Constitution with respect to enhancing access to justice and promoting the use of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms in resolving disputes.

“This Bill when enacted will apply to certain civil disputes including disputes where the government is a party. However, the law will not apply to disputes concerning the interpretation of the constitution, claims for violation, infringement or denial of a fundamental right, disputes governed by the Arbitration Act, election disputes, and disputes involving public interest.