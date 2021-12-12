Some motorists and transport unions plying Badagry expressway has commended Federal Government over the faster pace of work ongoing at the Agbara-Seme border section of the road.

The road users gave the commendation in separate interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Badagry, Lagos State.

Mr Mohammed Sodipo, Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Badagry Branch, said that if the contractor handling the road continued with the current pace of work, the road project would be completed soom,

“When they started the construction, it took the contractor almost two years to construct a kilometer, but surprisingly, they have completed within two months from Agemowo, MTN, Mowo, Aradagun and they working towards Limka area.

“This is great, I believe if the contractor is working this way within six months, the whole work will be completed.

“We heard that government just paid the contractor N15bn, this is good news, but all the same, FG should set up monitoring team to ensure the construction is executed to the latter,” he said.

Mr Latif Rasheed, also a lawyer, said the construction of the expressway was very slow when they started in 2019.

“Now, the contractor handling the road is working day and night and we are happy with this development.

“We believe with adequate funding the construction will be speedily completed in 2022.

“We believe the present administration is responsible and responsive over our plight and this is part of dividends of democracy that we are looking forward to see,” he said.

Mr Kola Onifade, Chairman, Allied Trucks Transporters Association of Nigeria (ATTAN), said the way the contractor was handling the project was impressive, adding that it gave motoristss hope that the project would soon be completed.

“Every member is happy about the way they are working day and night.

“Our trucks are now save on the highway, the breakdown of our trucks have reduced along Aradagun Mowo axis.

“Kudos to President Buhari for doing what other administrations have failed to do,” he said.

Mr Kabiru Oloso, a commercial bus driver and member of Lagos NURTW, said plying Badagry-Mile 2 route had become less stressful now.

“The journey is no longer stressful when you get to Mtn now, the one lane construction is smooth.

“Drivers spent 35 minutes from Mtn and Agemowo axis to Aradagun but now it is just five minutes drive.

“We really thank the government and want to beg them not to stop funding the contractor handling the project,” he said.

Mrs Mariam Avoseh, a commuter, said that transport fare from Badagry to Mile 2, Lagos had reduced from N1,000 and N1,200 to N700 and N800.

“Apart from the fare, we no longer spend between four to five hours to Lagos from Badagry because as the Federal Government is fasttracking the construction here, Lagos State Government is also working on Okoko and Ojo axis.

“This has rekindled hope in us, if the road is completed and electricity supply is regular, life will become conducive for all and sundry in Badagry,” she said.

Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola, had said that Agbara-Seme border section of Lagos-Badagry expressway project would receive N15 billion of NNPC tax credit fund.

Popoola had told NAN that the intervention funding would fast track the ongoing reconstruction of the road.

The 46 km highway was awarded to CGC Construction Company in October 2018 at a cost of N63.2 billion. (NAN)

