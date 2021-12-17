Talented Nollywood screen diva, producer and multitalented beauty Queen; Amaka Chukwujekwu have revealed that most female filmmakers in Nigeria have alternative businesses that yield them other income other than acting.

Speaking further, Amaka disclosed that the female counterpart does other means of financial earning that includes involvement in beauty and body line while some other are into real estate business.

The Ace Delta state born actress also stressed that COVID’ 19 has really had its toll on the entertainment sector where by the business sector was paralyzed for more than a min. This alternate source of income has kept many of us standing. You would be surprised that many of us are into logistic , food and digital and real time influencing just to stay afloat.

It is important to note that Amaka Chukwujekwu played the lead role in the epic movie ‘ Grave Dust’. You see a lot of us buying houses and cars people would also think it’s basically gotten from messing around which is not true .

I have couple of project in the works and this are blockbuster and have been patently saving money , investing on it silently. Once the movie drops and the big bags comes in people would start to talk a lot.