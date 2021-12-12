*Ranks Borno dirtiest state,Akwa Ibom tops cleanest state in Nigeria

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA– AN environmental survey report released, Thursday, showed that more than 172.7 million Nigerians are currently living in dirty areas across the country.

The survey conducted this year, by a non governmental group under the aegis Clean-up Nigeria,CUN, ranked Akwa Ibom as the cleanest state in Nigeria just as Borno State trailed last as the dirtiest state in Nigeria.

The group carried out the survey in partnership with foreign groups among which were International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives,ICLEI, Canada; Keep America Beautiful,KAB, USA; DSZ, Germany, SUEZ Foundation, France and Clean-Up the world, Australia.

The final states summary of monitoring and evaluation report of the CUN national technical study group on the state of the nation’s cleanliness performance index ratings for states of federation, 2021,was presented at a press conference in Abuja.

The report showed that Akwa Ibom State secured a cumulative score of 64 per cent, Ebonyi came second with 55 per cent cumulative score while Bauchi State trailed behind in third place with 44 per cent cumulative score in that order.

According to the report, Borno emerged the dirtiest state with 12 percent cumulative score, while Osun State is the 2nd dirtiest state with 13 percent cumulative score.

The National Coordinator of National Technical Study Group of Clean Up Nigeria,High Prince Ene Owoh, who presented the report alongside other top members of the group, said the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja,ranked the cleanest city in Nigeria with 79 percent in the year under review.

Similarly,Uyo,the capital of Akwa Ibom State,ranked second scoring 63 per cent,according to the report.

It indicated that at the moment, only four states, Lagos, Oyo, Abuja and Bauchi have sanitary landfills, while the 34 other states operate open dumping.

High Prince Ene Owoh said the,“Performance indicators from our studies show that over 172.7 million Nigerians in 2021 are living in unclean environments, compared to 170 million in 2020.”

He explained that the cleanliness performance index rating of all states and towns of the federation study was conducted between December 2020 and November, 2021.

The report said two per cent improvement was seen in the procurement of waste management equipment by some states and local councils in the country in 2021,adding that there was a decrease in waste management equipment.