Blueprint Publisher, Mohammed Idris; Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, and Turaki of Ilorin, Saliu Mustapha, are winners of the 2021 Campus Journalism Awards (CJA).

Youth Digest Editor, Gidado Shuaib said Idris, Bifocal Group founder, will receive the ‘Outstanding Personality of the Year (Private Sector)’.

Shuaib, in a statement on Monday, explained that he was considered for contributions to humanity as well as the media industry.

Inuwa, the ‘Outstanding Personality of the Year (Public Sector), was recognized for leading the growth of Nigeria’s IT infrastructure and digital economy.

Mustapha, a National Chairmanship aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), will be honoured as ‘Philanthropist of the Year’.

Shuaib said the personalities have made immense inputs to the society, through remarkable humanitarian activities and exploits in different sectors.

“Over the years, CJA has been the biggest gathering of outstanding student writers and broadcasters.

“The 13th edition of Youth Digest Magazine will be unveiled during the gala. Our Campus Journalism Initiative (CJI) project will come on board soon”, he added.

This year, a total of 304 entries, from over 50 tertiary institutions, were submitted. The finalists emerged from 15 schools.

Award categories include Edirin Jerry-Wesley Best Student in Broadcasting, Entertainment Writer, Sports Writer, News Reporter, Gender Equality Reporter, Campus Journalist of the Year, etc.

The 2021 CJA will be held in Abuja on Saturday December 11, 2021, with the theme, “The Role of Media in Trouble Times”.

International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) Director, Dayo Aiyetan; CISLAC Director, Auwal Rafsanjani; Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, among other dignitaries will attend.