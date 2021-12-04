By Emmanuel Iheaka, Owerri

Youths on Friday reportedly killed a 27 year old man, Darlington Ugboaja, who was allegedly found with a drug, Methamphetamine, popularly known as Mkpuru Mmiri at Anara market, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

The incident was said to have caused pandemonium in the market, as traders hurriedly closed and scampered for safety.

A source said the youths suspected the victim had gone to buy the drug and therefore decided to search him and found the drug in his pocket.

Angered by that, they pounced on him until he lost consciousness.

According to the sourced, the victim was later rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“They saw him coming out from a bunk were drugs are sold. They suspected he had Mkpurummiri in his possession. They quickly searched him and found the substance. They immediately tired his hands on an electric pole and started beating him.

“He lost consciousness and he was rushed to Anara Health Centre but unfortunately there was no doctor on duty. They rushed him to another hospital at Umunachi where he was pronounced dead”, the source stated.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Micheal Abattam, said the incident had not been reported at any police station in the state.