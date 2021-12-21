You might be wondering what HUH Token Mondays are. And you’d be correct. HUH Token launched on Monday, December 6th, exactly two weeks after the world’s first Utimeme burned a further $3 million worth of tokens after its $1 million worth burn in mid-December… which is why I’ve dubbed the first and third Mondays of December as HUH Token Mondays!

And you’ll discover why later in this post, as well as how it can help you…

You may have missed out on Bitcoin’s uncommon oversold situation earlier this month, but you can rest certain that you didn’t lose a hard drive with millions of dollars in Bitcoin that would require NASA’s assistance to retrieve… as one man did. However, how long do you believe the man looked for his lost earnings, and how much do you think it was worth at the time of writing this article?

HUH? Mondays Have Never Felt So Good.

In the middle of HUH Token’s record-breaking first weeks on the cryptocurrency market, it appears that the newcomer has found a method to make Mondays a little less soppy… or at least, they did during their first month on the cryptocurrency market, with a successful debut and a $4 million worth of HUH Token Burn only days ago.

Burning tokens enhances their value for holders because there are fewer in circulation, which means that value of the token will have increased for HUH Token holders.

You might be a part of the burn and be rewarded just by owning HUH Token (talk about passive income), though it’s always a good idea to conduct your homework on the cryptocurrency market before investing.

If HUH Token has piqued your interest and you’re ready to shake off the Monday blues, HUH Token has a smart contract referral structure, in which you will be assigned a referral number when you become a holder… The code permits anyone you’ve passed it on to a 10% discount on sales fees, while you, the holder, receive a 10% BNB bonus on the referred’s first deposit!

That’s not something to scoff at ahead of a HUH Token Monday, given that you may be joining a community of over 12,000 token holders, and HUH Token has lofty goals of reaching 1 million in three months!

On sites like CoinGecko, CoinMarketCap, Poocoin, BSC Scan, and PancakeSwap, you can do some research on cryptocurrencies and HUH Token and get all the information and figures you need. In addition to being featured on BitForex.

Million-Dollar Pen Drive Thrown Away!

Back in 2013, James Howells threw out a hard drive containing almost $300 million in Bitcoin, and you might be able to appreciate James’ decision to rummage among garbage heaps in the goal of reclaiming his lost fortune.

James’ sum of Bitcoin was likely valued somewhere in the hundreds of thousands at the time he unintentionally tossed out his bitcoin holding hard drive, and as Bitcoin’s popularity grew, it became much more valuable, resulting in James’ 8-year search for his riches.

But, with NASA on the case, is it possible that James will be reunited with his massive Bitcoin fortune?

After repeated fruitless attempts to gain access to his local council’s landfill dump, and even proposed dividing the funds to reinvest in the community, James appears to have just one other option: a firm named Ontrack.

NASA engaged Ontrack to retrieve the hard drive from the Columbia space shuttle after it crashed on Earth in 2003… Ontrack was able to retrieve nearly all of the data, so I’m sure James has the hopes and prayers of the entire globe behind him!

I, for one, am hoping he discovers his trash-hard-drive with almost $3 million in Bitcoin.

