By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Several structures and goods amounting to millions of naira have been destroyed by a midnight fire that gutted a section of the popular Muda Lawal foodstuff market in Bauchi.

Vanguard learned that the fire started very late in the night of Wednesday and burnt till the early hours of Thursday consuming properties in a section of the market before it was put out by the combined efforts of firefighters and other people around.

Although the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, eyewitnesses say that it started from one of the stores stocked with raw food items when electricity supply was restored.

“We don’t know what really happened, but we suspect that the fire started after the light was restored. You know it’s a foodstuff market, so a spark could easily start off a major fire. If you look at it, it is really a huge loss.

“I pray that those affected by the inferno will gather the strength to withstand the pain that comes with this kind of loss. I want to plead with the government to intervene so that their burden would be a little less heavy on them,” the eyewitness said.

When Vanguard contacted the officials of the market, they confirmed the fire incident but could not give further details as they were still counting their losses.

The Muda Lawal market fire incident is the second in 2021 after the disastrous fire that destroyed the popular Wunti market early in the year.

