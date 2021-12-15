By Steve Oko

Nwawuihe, the first son of the former Premier of the defunct Eastern region, Dr. Michael Okpara, is reportedly dead.

Nwawuihe Okpara, a Houston, Texas, United States of America-based Aeronautic Engineer, reportedly died of complications of ill health. It’s few days to his mother’s burial.

Born in 1948, “Nnawuihe has manned several airplanes as an Aeronautic Engineer in the United States and had worked excellently in the public service before health challenges forced him to step aside,” a source said.

He is married with three children.

His mother

Late Okpara’s wife, Lady Adanma Okpara who died about four months ago is slated for burial Saturday, December 18, at Umuagwu Okpuala, Ohuhu Umuahia country home of the late Premier.

Former Chairman of Umuahia North Local Government Area, Chief Chidiebere Nwachukwu, when contacted could not confirm the incident which he said he just read in the media.

He promised to get back after reaching the family, but as at the time of filing this report he was yet to do so.

Family source said the deceased was a specialist on Heat Conversion and had worked with many airlines in the United States before his death.

The source said the Okpara dynasty had been thrown into confusion and agony by the tragedy.

“His sudden death at a time his presence is needed most in the family as the first son is a big blow to us,” the source which pleaded anonymity lamented.

The second son of the late Premier, Chief Uzodinma Okpara could, however, not be reached for confirmation as he did not pick calls put across to his phone.

A source said the deceased was coordinating the burial ceremony of his mother from his base in the US, and had made several contacts and arrangements for those travelling to Nigeria for the burial on Saturday.

“He had been battling with some health challenges for some time now, a development that made it difficult for him to come back home as often as he should have done as the customs demand being the first son.

“He constantly told some family members and those who wanted to be involved in the burial of his mother to direct all enquiries pertaining to the burial of Lady Adanma Okpara, their mother, to Uzodinma, his younger brother and Chinyere Eccles-James nee Okpara, his younger sister,” the source said.

Chinyere, Michael Okpara’s eldest daughter, is married to Eccles-James, a Sierra Leonean.

The late Nwawuihe was an air officer in the Biafran Army and was said to have left Nigeria in 1972 to pursue academics in the US.

Vanguard News Nigeria