Chinenye Rose Igwah is an indigenous daughter of Aguleri in Anambra State Nigeria. She is a graduate of Theatre Art, University of Lagos, Nigeria.

The award winning content creator is the founder and Chief Executive Officer, Chinenye TV and Magazine. She is currently the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Anambra State on Art, Culture and Tourism.

Miss Chinenye Rose Igwah, a versatile creative genius has pushed boundaries, creating contents, interviewing influential and prominent personalities in the society and promoting culture.

Most of her personality guests had featured in her magazine and Television shows. She has had the past editions of her magazine feature former president of Nigeria His Excellency, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan adorning the front cover page.

Others that have also graced the prestigious celebrity front cover magazine in subsequent editions include His Excellency, Douye Diri, the governor of Bayelsa State, Tien T.S Jack-Rich, the Chief Executive Officer, BelemaOil Producing Limited among other influential people.

Her expertise in content development have seen her perform credibly well as a special assistant to a sitting governor of her State in the matters of cultural interest and values, a mean honour well deserved in terms of quality recognition.

The young and vibrant Miss Igwah is currently working on her Celebrity Award Show (CTA 2022) scheduled to unveil soon. She has carved a niche among the young and vibrant change makers in Nigeria.

Beyond that, she has also concluded plans to launch a humanitarian foundation that will impact the society in a positive way. This, according to her, will be announced soon.

Chinenye Igwah has cut her teeth among celebrity influencers while being active in official and unofficial duties. She is one person that believes that the only legacy worth mentioning in life is how impactful ones deeds affect the society.