By Henry Ojelu

Justice Weli Chechey of the Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has adjourned till February 7 and 8, 2022 a N50 billion suit filed by Emeka Okoli and wife Stella against their employer, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

Thẹ suit was filed by the couple and their son, Chinazam, who allegedly suffered brain damage after a surgery performed by doctors in Shell Hospital, Port Harcourt.

Sued along with Shell, as 2nd and 3rd defendants are two of its doctors, Dr. Alexander Dimoko and Dr Dafe Akpoduado who performed an appendectomy surgery on Chinazam sometime in September 2016.

During the pre-trial Conference, Stella Emeka-Okoli, the traumatized mother of Chinazam, was in court as Prof. Akin Ibidapo-Obe, narrated how Chinazam, the only son of the couple suffered brain damage, remained incapacitated and confined to a wheelchair following alleged negligent surgical procedure by the Shell hospital.

Ibidapo-Obe gave the brief account following an inquiry by the trial judge, Justice Chechey, who informed parties that the writ of summons and other documents for the case were not physically available because of the e-filing of processes in the state and demanded the basis for the matter.

Ibidapo-Obe said: “There is a boy, who was injured by Shell doctors at the age of 10. He is not able to perform all the activities of daily living. He can’t eat, drink and talk by himself.”

Ibidapo-Obe, who immediately gave thẹ judge copies of thẹ suit, also told the court that the lawyers to the defendants had filed preliminary objections, relying on some technicalities to stop the suit.

He said he was ready to reply to the technicalities raised by the legal team of Shell led by Michael Amadi.

He, therefore, requested date to enable the judge to get all documents for the matter. Justice Chechey adjourned the matter to February 7 and 8 to hear arguments on preliminary objections.

Chinazam, Emeka, and Stella – 1st, 2nd, and 3rd claimants respectively – are jointly and severally seeking N50 billion as general and exemplary damages “for personal injuries, loss, and damages caused to the 1st claimant by the negligence and breach of the duty of the care of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants” and 1st claimant’s “consequent brain injury and subsequently the pain, mental agony and suffering of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd claimants and the two sisters Chinazam” among other issues listed for determination of the court.

In their 55-paragraph statement of claims, the claimants alleged serial acts of negligence by Shell Hospital in Port Harcourt which, the claimants alleged, began with the decision to operate without conducting necessary and appropriate scientific inquiries.

