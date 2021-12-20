With dreams that begun in Ketu, Nigeria where he started hosting celebrities in clubs, Uduimoh Osi Jeremiah popularly known as Alibaba of Cyprus is undoubtedly one of the top entertainer and promoter in the well appreciated entertainment space of Cyprus who has found balance in his profession as an MC, Comedian and Show Promoter.

Speaking about his passion he stated, “Entertainment have always been part of my life right from my junior high school. All my life had been entertaining people and making them happy.”

From hosting shows for Seyi Law, Rema, Dj Neptune, Davido, Oxlade and others he has indeed caved a hold for himself in the ever buzzing entertainment scene of the country. “My drive for quality entertainment and exceptional night life excellence makes my brand unique. We have proved that in the past and present.” He attested further to his record of show successes.

Alibaba of Cyprus has a Bachelors in Accounting from the prestigious, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Accountancy from Eastern Mediterranean University Cyprus and an ACCA certificate to round up his academic honors.

Over the years he has evolved, set up top notch events and promoted Afrobeats in the heart of Cyprus. He has geared to set up the biggest Afrobeats event in Cyprus come Summer 2022 as well as shows for several Nigerian artistes.