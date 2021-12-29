By Anayo Okoli, ENUGU

OHANAEZE Ndigbo has reacted to the proposal by Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari that every citizen should be allowed to own a gun for self-defense against the murderous bandits, laughing it off as governance confusion.

Laughing for long after the question was put to him, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, said such suggestion indicates that governance of confusion is complete in the country.

“With that proposal, the problem of Nigeria is getting confused. With that, governance of confusion is complete,” Obiozor said, laughing it off.

In their own reaction, Igbo elite body, Alaigbo Development Foundation, ADF, expressed strong support to Masari’s proposal, saying that self-defense is the first law of nature.

They said that if the Federal Government continues to handle the bandits with kids gloves, Governor Masari’s suggestion may be the last option for Nigerians.

“ADF believes that self defence is the first law of nature.

“And certainly it may not be out of place for people to look for ways of defending themselves if the Government continues to prove that it is helpless in the current state of insecurity in Nigeria.

“The acquisition of defensive measures by the masses will create a balance of forces.

“The terrorists and bandits may begin to retreat if they realise that they have no monopoly of violence,” ADF spokesman, Abia Onyike said.

