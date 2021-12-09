

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A 13 year old girl was Tuesday night, allegedly hypnotized and raped by a married man (names withheld) at Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State.

The Vanguard gathered that the victim died few hours after the incident at El Comfort Hospital, Bonsaac, Asaba.

A dependable source who spoke to our Correspondent on condition of anonymity, said before her death, the victim told her sister that she was taken to a hotel (names withheld) at Issele-Uku where she was allegedly raped.

According to the source who refused to declare the identity of the victim, after raping her, the man used a white tissue paper to wipe blood from her private part.

The Rapist, according to the source, works as a driver in a Government establishment, adding that he has a wife and two kids.

“This is the second rape case being recorded in Issele-Uku in recent times”, the source said.

Meanwhile, the remains of the victim has been deposited at the Federal Medical Center, FMC, morgue Asaba.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO in the State, DSP Bright Edafe could not confirmed the incident, adding that; “if that incident happened at all, it has not been reported so I cannot confirm. “



