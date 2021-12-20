The Nigerian Army on Sunday said a female soldier, Akinlabi Sofiyat, who accepted a marriage proposal from a male corps member at the National Youth Service Corps Orientation Camp in Yikpata, Kwara State, will be penalised for violating military rules and regulations.

Activist, Mr Adeyanju Deji, speaking on the issue, condemned the prolonged detention, asking the Nigerian Army to release her.

Deji equally accused the Nigerian Army of denying Sofiyat access to members of her family, food, sanitary materials and medical care.

“Such gross violation of human right, abuse of power and excessive use of force is absolutely uncalled for and condemnable”.

He further called for the immediate release of the detained female soldier before it sparks national global outrage.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA