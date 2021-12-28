Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa-led faction of the All Progressives Congress APC in Zamfara state has condemned Monday’s violent attack on the venue of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP Congress in Gusau, the state capital, distancing itself from it.

Chairman of the faction, Hon. Sirajo Garba Maikatako in a statement signed by the spokesperson, Bello Bakyasuwa Maradun said he received with shock the news of violence meted on the opposition PDP during the party’s congress, saying it was worrisome that PDP officials have accused elements of the state government as masterminds.

“We are more worried that official statements attributed to the spokesperson to the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State who is one of the leading figures of PDP in the state associated the action with the ruling APC in the state.

“Although the statement pointed the accusing finger at thugs mobilized by Governor Bello Matawalle’s camp of APC, we are using this medium to disassociate and distance the Senator Marafa-led faction of APC from this undemocratic act against opposition groups”, he stated.

He said it is in record that Senator Marafa is “an advocate of the rule of law and the principle of ‘live and let live’ from the testimonies of his uncountable public engagements as a Senator of the Republic of Nigeria and the leading figure of APC in Zamfara State”.

“On this note, the leadership of Senator Marafa faction of APC, condemns in totality the reported action against opposition PDP in the state and consider the action as barbaric, savage, desperate and primitive. We also call on the leadership of the police at State, Zonal and National levels to thoroughly investigate the matter and make the perpetrators and their sponsors face appropriate wrath of the law.

“We equally call on the police to use this incidence as a red flag and be on alert to avoid the occurrence of such cowardly act of desperate politicians without fear or favour.

“As democrats, we commend the conduct of the opposition PDP on the maturity exhibited in the face of violence and managing the situation. We also congratulate them on holding the congresses and emerging with the new party leadership in the state.

“Notwithstanding, we hope that the new leadership of PDP in the state will in due course understand the progressive ideals of APC especially the commitment of Senator Marafa of building bridges beyond party affiliations to rescue Zamfara State from the grip of insecurity”.