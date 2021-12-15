By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Three persons have been reported dead in a hotel in Elele Alimini Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was also gathered that some others were unconscious due to the incident that was reportedly caused by generator fumes.

This was the submission of a member of a local vigilante group in Rumuekpe a neighbouring community, Isa Mohammed.

Mohammed noted that the manager of the hotel took the generator inside the building, locked up everywhere while the generator set was on.

He narrated that the victims were guests at the hotel, adding that the manager of the hotel, who slept in one of the rooms, also died.

He said: “I was told two of my subjects were involved in this incident.

“I rushed down there. But the I never knew there was a hotel there.

“On inspection, I saw one Rumuekpe person of Ijele, who told me that his girlfriend was in a critical condition in the hospital.

“Three people have been confirmed dead. I am suspecting that this building was not supposed to be a hotel because there is no sign.

“It is an uncovered area of ritualists. If it were not so, there should be a signpost to show that it is a hotel.

“How could you lodge people, put a generator set on inside the house and lock up everywhere?”

Meanwhile, at press time, the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, Superintendent Nnamdi Omoni, could not confirm the report.

