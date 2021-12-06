By Ndahi Marama, MAIDUGURI

The Borno State Police Command has arrested one Abubakar Baba, who raped four girls. Two of the girls are four years old, the third is six, while the fourth is seven years old.

The rapist was among the 58 suspects the command arrested for offences ranging from rape, cultism to illicit drug trafficking in the state.

The arrests were made in the last four months in the Maiduguri metropolis, Bama and Hawul Councils of the state.

Parading the suspects on Monday in Maiduguri, the Police Commissioner, Abdu Umar disclosed: “On October 23, Bilyamimu Saleh of Gwange lured a girl aged six into a mosque and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“Similarly, on November 4, Abubakar Baba of Gwange also lured four girls (aged 6, 4, 7and 4) and forcefully had sexual intercourse with the four girls.”

He added that a woman also was arrested at Uba, Adamawa state for alleged possession of 90 rounds of ammunition.

He said that the ammunition was said to be delivered to soldiers in Yola.

The police chief added that Abubakar Mohammed, 17, of Debro village in Hawul council chased a Fulani woman and allegedly raped her.

“Mohammed Isa and Umar Mohammed of Gwange ward, met Saratu Goni Tijani a River bank and forcefully raped her,” he said.

He stated that as soon as investigations are completed the suspects would be arraigned in court.

Besides the rape cased, 25 suspects of drug trafficking and consumption were also arrested in the metropolis, including eight people for vandalising electrical cables in Bama township

