A 36-year-old man, Ojo Olowoyo, was on Friday arraigned at an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged manslaughter.

Olowoyo is facing a five-count charge bothering on: manslaughter, dangerous driving and malicious damages. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp Jacob Akintunde, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 12 at PZ area, Station Road in Osogbo.

Akintunde also told the court that Olowoyo drove a SEQUA Jeep in a dangerous manner that led to the death of one Eluyera Victoria, and also inflicted injuries on others.

“Two persons: Omotosho Toyin and Alade Fatimah also sustained injuries, with three shops stocked with goods were seriously damaged,” he said.

The prosecutor said the amount of items damaged in the three shops during the incident was worth N629,000.

He said that the offences contravened Section 18 (1) and (27) of the Road Traffic Act, Cap 548, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The defence counsel, Mr O.T. Idowu, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The magistrate, Mr Adewara Adebayo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2million with three sureties in like sum.

Adebayo said that the sureties must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction, with evidence of tax payments to the Osun State Government.

The sureties were expected to attach passport-sized photographs to the tax receipts as well as affidavits of means.

The case was adjourned until February 3, 2022, for hearing.

