For allegedly beating up his sister over property sale, a 44-year-old man, Onyekwere Ezewonye, has been arraigned in Lagos.

The defendant appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court on a two-count charge of assault and willful destruction of property.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before the Magistrate, Mr Ademola Adesanya.

The prosecutor, ASP Simeon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 9, at Kilometre 23, Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Uche said that the defendant beat up the complainant, Happiness Igwe, following a misunderstanding over sale of their family’s property.

ALSO READ: Three family members murdered by unknown gunmen in Benue community

According to the prosecutor, the defendant assaulted Igwe, who challenged him for selling the property.

He added that the defendant, on the same day, willfully damaged the roofing sheet of a bungalow belonging to one Mrs Stella Eze.

Uche submitted that the offences contravened Sections 168 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum, and adjourned the case until Jan. 17, for mention (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria