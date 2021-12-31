By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

For allegedly using the Internet to deceive a number of ladies on Internet and allegedly having sex with them, the police in Katsina have arrested a 31 year old man in Kano.

Journalists were told that the suspect, Usama Tijjani was a resident of Dorayi Quarters in Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State.

” He was luring ladies to hotels for sex and to defraud them of their valuables,” the police have alleged.

Srintendent of Police, Isah Gambo, paraded Tijjani before journalists, saying they took the action after “following series of complaints from ladies in Katsina metropolis that the said suspect specialized and was deceiving young girls whom he came across through social media platforms by inviting them to hotels in various states, sleep with them and fleeing after stealing their phones, money and other valuables.”

‘Nemesis, however, caught up with the suspect when he lured one of such girls, an indigene of Katsina to a hotel in Kano, with a promise to pay her N50,000, but after spending a night with her, he fled the hotel in the early hours of the morning while she was taking her bath.”

The suspect will be charged to court after investigation.