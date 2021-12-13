A 53-year-old man, Wilfred Omoike, was on Monday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for alleged impersonation and being in possession of a suspected stolen item.

Omoike, whose address was not given, is facing a two-count charge of impersonation and being in possession of a stolen item.

The Police prosecutor, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 16 in the Oshodi area of Lagos.

She alleged that the defendant impersonated a police officer.

“The defendant with intent to defraud one Femi Adesuyi, falsely presented himself as a policeman,” the prosecutor said.

Ajayi further said that the defendant also had in his possession, a small walkie-talkie which he could not account for.

According to her, the offences contravene Sections 329(a)(c) and 380 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

She urged the court to adjourn the case to enable her to study the case file and assemble her witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Ajibade, granted the defendant bail in the sum N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ajibade said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant who must be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment.

She adjourned the case until January 19, 2022, for hearing.

