Detectives in Ondo state have arrested a 29-year-old man, Paul Samuel for allegedly killing his best friend, Haruna Shaibu over the sale of his motorcycle.

The deceased was discovered to have been missing since December 20th until it was discovered that the suspect murdered him so that he could sell his bicycle.

Vanguard gathered that the elder brother of the deceased person told the police that he suspected Samuel to have used his friend for money rituals after he was missing.

The deceased brother reportedly told the police detectives that his brother was seen last with the suspect and that the suspect’s mother called him that his son was seen in Yara in Kogi State negotiating to sell a moto cycle which is suspected to belong to his missing brother.

Police source said that the suspect when arrested confessed to have killed his friend so that he could sell his motorcycle.

The state police commissioner, Oyeyemi Oyediran confirmed the arrest of the suspect for killing his best friend over the sale of his motorcycle.

Oyediran said that a TVS motorcycle was recovered from the suspect by police detectives.

The police boss also said that one 26-year-old Ayodele Andrew Bankole has been arrested at a hotel for killing his girlfriend at Oke- Aro area of Akure, the state capital.

According to him “on the 17th of December, one Ayodele Andrew Bankole ‘m’ aged 26 years of Adabo Oke-aro went to a Hotel known as ‘Enjoy your life’, a few minutes later he jumped down the stairs of the hotel and took to his heels, he was pursued and brought back to the hotel room, a young lady of about 24 years was found in the pool of her blood with fresh injuries on her neck and chest.

“She was confirmed dead at the hospital. A blood-stained knife was recovered at the scene”.

Meanwhile, a hunter, Ismaila Ojo has been arrested for shooting a 70-year-old grandfather Ita-Merin village, near Ore for allegedly defecating in the bush at the back of his house.

The suspect when apprehended claimed that it was a mistake while he was testing his Dane gun.

Police commissioner, Oyediran said the Dane gun had been recovered from the suspect while all the other suspects would soon be charged to court after a thorough investigation by police detectives.

