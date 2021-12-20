.

By Adeola Badru

The Special Assistant to Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Youths and Sports, Mr Kazeem Bolarinwa, has said that the peace that has returned to the state in recent times was linked to the proactive measures put in place by the governor.

Briefing Vanguard on the development in his office, Mr Kazeem, who also doubles as the ECOWAS Youth Ambassador, highlighted some empowerment schemes that have been put in place by Governor Makinde, with the aim of engaging the youths of the state positively.

Bolarinwa, a first-class graduate of Business Administration from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, further maintained that what the best government can do is to get the youths engaged.

He said: What I’m saying, in essence, is that the government realized those youths can make sense and contribute to the growth and development of the society only when they have something productive doing, there will be limited time for them to engage in vandalism or hooliganism or anything of that nature.”

“One thing is having an idea of what to plant another thing is to know the technicalities behind it, another thing is also knowing how to make money out of it, and that is what agribusiness is all about, largely thousands of youths in Oyo State have been engaged with and benefitted from this program and that has helped us in the State to reduced hooliganism to a very large extent.”

“Another thing is sensitization, a lot of sensitization programmes are currently ongoing by different ministries and offices of the SAs on how to put an end to hooliganism in the state, especially in Ibadan metropolis, also we have programmes that tend to enlighten the youths against abuse of drugs, for example, my office in collaboration with the office of Special Assistant to Governor on Community Matters has been doing a lot on that for few months and with that, we have been able to conquer the high rate of drug abuse in Oyo State, and that is why you hardly see any youth that will tarnish the image of Oyo State.”

“For now with the presence of Amotekun corps and the current empowerment of the state police Operatives and other security agencies in the state, we are now having a rapid response to any bridge of law and order in any part of the state, these are possible”

“Another thing that has helped in curbing the youth restiveness in the state is intensive security, His Excellency had done a lot to intensify the security of the state, he has empowered the security outfits of the state, especially the Amotekun and the Police Operatives and that is why we see we have a rapid response to any bridge of law and order in any part of the state, these are some of the measures that have been put in place by the Governor to curb the youth restiveness in the state.”

“My office in collaboration with other offices because we have seen that the burden on the ground is beyond one office, we have seen the reason why we need to collaborate with each other for us to achieve a long-lasting solution to the problems bedevilling the youths, and that I why my office is working with the office of SA Community and SA BESDA, as we all know that BESDA has to do with education too, and of course BESDA is saddles with the responsibility of lads and youths who are out of schools.”

“We are also in partnership with some NGOs too, for instance, the YERI program that is ongoing, which is Youth Empowerment Rewind Initiative, we are on it with NGO’s and we believe together we can achieve it, I hope basically what we are currently working on is proffering lasting solution to the issue of drug abuse in the state and that is what we have been doing for a while now, you will see that the rate at which we see people abusing drugs and even being proud about it has reduced in the state, that is one of the efforts of this office in collaboration with other stakeholders,” Bolarinwa said.

While speaking on his ECOWAS Ambassadorial appointment, Bolarinwa said: “My Ecowas Youth Ambassador came due to the fact that Ecowas community sees that I have performed and have added value to my constituency which is the youth. They realized that this office has performed selflessly and still performing tirelessly and we are still ready to give it all to the youth, and like I said before that to whom much is given, much is expected, God just used the ambassador award for me as an encouragement to do more, to continue to give more to the youth constituency, and upon the conferment of the award I said what I have been able to do so far is a tip of an iceberg, that the entire community and Africa at large should expect more from me.”

Bolarinwa, an experienced Project Management Facilitator also said that he has used his office as SA to Governor on Youths and Sports, to train over 6,000 graduates and professionals. Also as a Health and Safety Executive (HSE), he has trained over 5,000 graduates and professionals who were consequently certified and pronounced competent in accordance with global best practice.

He maintained that the experience he obtained from various organizations as well as the professional training in Hazard Identification Course at the Oil and Gas Education and Research Academy and the training he received at the Health, Safety and Environment by the Joint Professionals Training and Supports Int’l (JPTS), has helped in assisting numbers of youths in the state for better networking and taking good care of their needs.

