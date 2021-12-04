Maiduguri Bombing: One exploded in my wife's room; residents narrate experience

A scene of the bombings.

One of the residents of the areas terrorists hit in Maiduguri, Borno State capital on Saturday morning, has narrated how himself and family escaped death by a hair’s breath, as a rocket landed in his wife’s room.

Another told Vanguard the terrorists must have targeted their former members who are now housed at a location nearby.

Vanguard reported how terrorists launched attack at Maiduguri metropolis this morning, wreaking havoc on residents.

The first two rockets exploded at Gomari Airport, and the third one at 1,000 Housing Estate near Hajj Transit Camp, where the repentant Boko Haram insurgents are.

Later, troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) said they repelled an attack by suspected Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the outskirt of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council. Read it HERE.

‘I went down flat’

Narrating his experience, Mallam Kulima, said: “It was indeed a very sad day at 1,000 Housing Estate, Maiduguri, Borno State.

“Rocket Propel Grenade, RPG, landed in my house — No 2589, Elkenemi Street. I was in my room when the rocket landed in my wife’s room.

“Some of my family members, who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to the nearby clinic for treatment.

“I heard the first explosion early in the morning and then the second one.

“Then I came out to see where it was happening, before the third one landed in our estate.

“I saw when it landed and I immediately laid on the ground. The moment it landed in the house, the whole place became dark with dust and smoke.

“The fouth one landed elsewhere, but it was not as heavy as the first three.”

“The first two landed in Gomari very close to the Air Force Base,” Adamu Audu, another resident of 1,000 Estate said.

“The explosion destroyed a house in our estate very close to my house.

“It didn’t kill anyone, but it injured a small boy of not more than nine years,” Usman Ali, another resident, said.

Another eyewitness, Usman Zanna of Gomari Airport, said, “the explosives landed in our area.

“We suspect it was launched by Boko Haram terrorists and we assume the target is the Hajj Transit Camp, where their former colleagues are being kept.

“You know we have been complaining about the continued camping of the repentant insurgents in the City.

“If you notice, they have been trying to attack all communities where their ex-colleagues are kept.

“We complaint about this for so long, but no one is paying attention,” Zanna disclosed. See more pictures from the bombing HERE

