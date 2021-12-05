The newly elected President of Lagos Ire Akari Lions club, Sir Tony Anakebe, has said the club was embarking on a massive school renovation project in Isolo, Lagos, as part of its humanitarian gestures to the people.

Anakebe stated this during his public presentation as the 2nd president of the Ire Akari chapter for 2021/2022 and fund raising ceremony for the club’s core project held in Isolo last Sunday.

The club has in the last one year, executed many people oriented projects and programmes including Diabetes Risk Awareness test that benefited about 13,800 persons; hunger alleviation programme carried out for two months in Ilasamaja and Ebute Metta communities, feeding a total of 17,270 bellies; pediatric cancer program with support for children living with cancer; and donation of various items to the pediatric ward of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi Araba, among other various environmental activities that also benefited more than 3, 000 in different communities.

Anakebe, in his acceptance speech, said: “The major project we have now is the renovation and completion of a 7 classroom building at Metropolitan Junior College, Isolo, Lagos. We want to renovate the entire building and bring it up to standard to provide a conducive learning environment for the students.

“When we got to the school, the building was totally in a deplorable and pitiable state. And that informed our decision to embark on the project and by God’s grace, the renovation exercise will be completed before April, 2022. This project will cost us about N2.5 million.

“Aside that, we have other activities and global causes like childhood cancer, environment, youth empowerment, diabetes and vision, etc., to accomplish within this short period. We have also done free eye screening and presentation of over 150 free eye glasses to people. The eyes and diabetic screening exercises are continuous. The next exercises will be between January and February next year. Moreover, we have visited some schools within the community and donated both text and exercise books including writing materials.”

While commending members for their contributions towards the progress of the club, the president appealed for more support and generous donations to execute the numerous initiatives and projects of the club. I promised to do my best to improve the lives of people within and around our community. I will do everything I to improve the life of the ordinary person”, Anakebe assured.

Earlier, the chairperson, Presentation Committee, Eric Oguechuba, said the event provided an opportunity for guests to partner with the club in making judicious use of funds collected from the public. “We eagerly, count on your donations to make this year’s event one of our best yet.”