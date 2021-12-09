LIMCAF’

By Japhet Davidson

After what can be described as a breakdown in transmission last year caused by the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic that took the world economy by storm, the organisers of Life in My City Arts Festival LIMCAF, the longest running art event in the history of Nigeria has demonstrated to the art community especially the emerging artist that it has come to stay with the successful hosting of the 14th edition of the award/gala night at the International Conference Centre, IMT, Enugu last week.

This year’s festival with the theme ‘ Vision 2020, So far So What? was indeed unique and remarkable as over 500 entries were submitted online by young Nigerians despite the impediments caused by Covid-19, thereby sending a clear message to many out there that Nigerians are yearning for competitions like this, kudos to the organisers of LIMCAF for sustaining the festival since 2007 when it started.

READ ALSOBank customers’ deposits rise 12.6% to N28.7trn

The event which was not elaborate as the previous ones due to compliance with the NCDC quidelines saw .the entry by 24 year old self taught artist and Information Technology graduate of Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Okoronta Chichetam John titled Smudged Vision, a simple charcoal on paper drawing beat over 500 entries to emerge as the best and with that the young artist went home with the N500, 000 prize money as the overall winner of the 2021 festival.

Apart from the prize money, Okoronta and five other winners will get an international exposure as they will join the 2018 and 2019 winners for a trip to the 2022 Dak’Art Biennele in Senegal courtesy of one of the Patrons, Emeritus Professor El Anatsui.

Other winners announced by the head of LIMCAF jury, Dr Chijioke Onuora in different categories include, Mr Segun Victor Owolabi who got the best Sculpture/Installation prize with his entry Resilience.Best Ceramics went to Adewuyi Olusola Samson with the entry Arjinle (Deep Thought). Best Graphics/Digital art went to Enyi Paul David with the entry Safety, Godfrey Godstime Uche’s entry How we Roll was the Best Photography/Video category while John Motorola Elizabeth went home with the Best Textile/Fashion prize with her entry The Chronicle.

In the endowed prizes category, Ejiofor Samson went home with Justice Aniagolu Prize for Originality; Ismaila Jimoh Odera, took Pius Okigbo Prize for Technical Proficiency; Mfon Usoro Prize for best Uyo entry went to Umoren Edidon Akpanta. Donald Ase Abigail smiled home with Martin Ilo Prize for the best Enugu entry and Ifechukwu Ugonabo Stanley took the Lawrence Agada prize for the most promising young artist.

As usual , it was all smiles for the major winners even as 14 other persons went home with consolation prizes for their efforts in the competition.

Speaking about the event, Executive Director of LIMCAF, Mr Kevin Ejiofor who described the award night as a lovely evening, rich in colours and in all aspects said, “though some of our sponsors did not show up due to the effects of the pandemic, but we were able to get new sponsors. We are very glad for the success. In fact, our aim of empowering people is increasing by the day.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman Elder Kalu U. Kalu welcomed the guests on behalf of other trustees and organising Committee who according to him, “have through their great personal sacrifice and unrelenting hard work created what can be described as the biggest art festival in Nigeria.”

Continuing, he stated that one significant milestone of the 2021 edition is that for the first time since LIMCAF began, most of the processes that went into selecting the top 100 works took place online and commended the organisers for the journey so far.

In his goodwill message, Professor El Anatsui who was delighted that LIMCAF is back after the break commended the organisers for the sustenance of the festival.

According to him, “I was told that there were well over 500 entries from young Nigerian artists this year and that is a clear sign of a steady growth of the festival from those early days not only in numbers but also in the quality of entries and the thoroughness and strict adherence to the rules by the organisers. Adding that “with the result, LIMCAF has truly occupied a commendable leadership position in the development of art in Nigeria as many of the past winners are now renowned professionals who are making impact internationally.”

Also speaking, one of the new partners, Hitch in their statement tagged celebrating young Nigerian excellence on global stage said that “Hitch is pleased to announce a long-term strategic partnership with Nigeria’s longest-running annual art celebration, Life in My City Arts Festival, LIMCAF to empower young artists and make arts education accessible to undeserved Nigerian students.” The partnership according to Uche Onuora , Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hitch, “is driven by our mission at Hitch to apply impactful technology to address severe education inequality.”