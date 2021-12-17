You would be forgiven for assuming Lil O’self is just another viral Instagram artiste. The 18 year old youngster from southern Nigeria has a plethora more to offer, and is readily carving his own path into becoming a voice in the future of next-gen music across the globe.The young singer had ensnared the attention of many with his momentous freestyle ‘66 Clout’, trended number 1 on Twitter and got many A-List Artistes talking about him. O’self understands the value of his musical platform and is setting his sight towards making a difference through his art.

Emo singer and songwriter George Joseph professionally known as Lil O’self is a native of Akwa Ibom State in Nigeria, born into a family of 3. To O’self, his genuine enthusiasm keeps him controversial and optimistic about his craft, as he shares with us in an interview on the Life of a young creative in the city of Port Harcourt.

Port Harcourt is the capital and industrial city of Rivers State, Nigeria. It is the fifth-largest city in Nigeria after Lagos, Kano, Ibadan and Kaduna, lying along the Bonny River and located in the Niger Delta. Generally in Nigeria, Rivers state is profiled as an unscrupulous canton but over the past 10 years they have produced a substantial amount of mainstream music stars in the country, including the likes of Duncan mighty, Burna boy, Omah Lay and Leriq.

Lil O’self was able to share his growth process with us, how dense it was recording in Local studios in port-harcourt and the struggles enmeshed in pushing his musical aspirations. Before he was Lil Oself, George performed under the stage name, ‘George DBG’. He released 2 mixtapes under that moniker on SoundCloud, He rarely talks about those days or his previous rap name.

Lil O’self is also a multi-hyphenate graphics designer and surprisingly a meme art creator. He also sang in the choir in middle school and high school, and with that the importance of music in his life grew until he realized he could do music professionally.

O’self grew up listening to Drake, Juice Wrld, NF, Wizkid and the sound of these artists have designed his style.