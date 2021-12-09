Ayotunde Phillips

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, has said that the recent local government elections in the state recorded poor voter turnout with six per cent of the over 6 million eligible voters in the state taking part.

Speaking at a post-election assessment event, yesterday, LASIEC Chairman, Justice Ayotunde Phillips, rtd, who apologised to newsmen for not uploading the election result on the commission’s website, explained that the site had challenges uploading results.

She lamented that the turnout of voters was very poor as the total number of accredited voters was 678,324 out of over 6 million registered voters in the state.

She noted the conduct of the election did not go without legal challenges, saying that “12 pre-election cases were filed. Four have been concluded. Appeals have been filed in respect of two. 20 election petitions were filed before the two Election Tribunals.

“Out of the 20 cases filed, four filed by the Young Progressives Congress (YPP) were withdrawn and were accordingly dismissed by the tribunal. Five of the cases were struck out for want of diligent prosecution while 11 petitions were tried and decided on their merit.

“Six appeals were filed before the Election Petitions Appeal Tribunal where five of the appeals were dismissed. The decision of the lower tribunal in one of the petitions was affirmed and the commission immediately complied with the judgement of the Appeal Tribunal,” she said.