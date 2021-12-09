Member of the APC National Strategic Lobby Committee and Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups, Obidike Chukwuebuka, has asked young members of the All Progressives Congress party, to channel their strength in ensuring peace and development in the party.

Obidike disclosed this in a statement sent to Vanguard. He advised APC youths to come together and strengthen the party ahead of National convention coming up in February 2022.

In his words: “This is the time that all youths in APC ought to come together and be unified towards ensuring youths are given voices in the party’s structure during the much awaited National convention. He advised that there is no need to create boundaries and counter progressives structures that will jeopardize the interest of young members of the party.

Similarly, Obidike challenged the progressive youths of Nigeria to support the Mai Buni led extraordinary caretaker committee to ensure the best possible outcome that guarantees equity, fairness and youth inclusion in party polity.

He equally appraised the leadership of Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed who is the youth representative in the APC National Caretaker committee.

He discouraged youths from taking actions that will not show respect to constituted authorities. Obidike is of the opinion that there is strong need to harmonize all youth groups under the party and encourage active participation.