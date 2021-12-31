By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A wife and two daughters of a lecturer with the Federal College of Education Technical, Gusau have been kidnapped by bandits in Zamfara state on Friday.

Journalists were told that the wife, Binta Umar Jabaka and the two daughters, Maryam Abdurrazak and Hafsat Abdurrazak were kidnapped in their house, at Mareri suburb at around 1am.

Mohammad Lawal , a college staff,said that the bandits gained access to their house with intent to kidnap the lecturer.

According to him, ” they searched the house for one hour but the lecturer hid in the ceiling. “

‘The gunmen jumped over the wall and entered into Dr Abdurrazak’s residence in order to kidnap him but he escaped through the ceiling”.

“They searched the house for over an hour looking for him, but when they could not find him, they abducted his wife, Binta and his two daughters, Maryam and Hafsat”.

“The bandits had called Dr Abdurrazak this afternoon and told him that, they were holding his wife and two children.”

“They called him this afternoon and told him that, his wife and two daughters are in their hands but they did not specifically tell him the money he is to pay as ransom”.

The Police PPRO in the state,SP Mohammed Shehu has confirmed the incident .

“The Command has since drafted its Tactical operatives to pursue the bandits in order to rescue the victims ,” he said.

