By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The acting Och’Idoma, HRM, Chief George Edeh has urged the new National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu to lead the party without fear or favour.

The Royal Father who gave the charge Tuesday when he received Senator Ayu and his entourage in his Otukpo palace said the success of the new PDP leadership would be beneficial to all.

He said “Since leadership comes from God I pray He gives you the wisdom to succeed in your new assignment.”

Earlier, Dr. Ayu disclosed that he was in Palace to formally inform the Royal father that he was elected “the National Chairman of the biggest political party in West Africa and to seek your royal blessings.”

While condoling the Acting Och’Idoma and the entire Idoma nation over the ‘hunting expedition’ embarked upon by the former Och’Idoma, Dr. Elias Ikoyi Obekpa, he prayed that the blessings he left behind continued to abide in the Palace.

The PDP National Chairman noted that, “as an opposition party in the country, I have the herculean task of regrouping all party leaders and reposition it inorder to wrestle power from the APC and make life better for Nigerians.”

Dr. Ayu paid glowing tributes to Governor Samuel Ortom described him as “the Commander in Chief of the Allied Forces that led the team to victory,” stressing that all Benue sons worked as a team and expressed hope that they would continue in that manner to win more things for Benue.

Governor Samuel Ortom in his remark, pledged the support of his administration to the traditional institution and for the emergence of a successor to the Och’Idoma throne.

On the entourage of the National Chairman were former Senate President, Senator David Mark, Benue State Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, Senator Abba Moro and Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr. Titus Uba among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria