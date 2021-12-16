A legal practitioner, Kehinde Amusa has written a petition to the Ogun state government over an alleged imposition and abuse of power by the embattled Balogun of Ijeja land, Olufemi Solanke.

Amusa in the petition addressed to the permanent Secretary of Ogun State Civil Service Commission and obtained by Vanguard insisted that Solanke violated the guidelines for the recognition of titles in the Ogun state public service.

The legal practitioner who is also an an indigene of Ijeja Egbaland complained that the embattled chief has allegedly used his traditional authority to cause a lot of crises and instability in the community.

He further accused Solanke of allegedly dictating the pendulum of traditional authority on all Chief’s not minding those that are senior to him.

“Since the installation of the said Chief Solanke, he has used his traditional authority to cause a lot of crises and instability in ljeja Egbaland that the community is now a fragile area sitting on gun powder that can explode at slight position of fire.

“He always lord his decision on all other Chiefs by seeing them as inferior to him.

“He dictates the pendulum of traditional authority on all Chiefs not minding those that are senior to him in chieftancy hierarchy thus causing a sour taste among the Chiefs.

“He instructed the cutting of economics trees at Ore River Ijeja homestead in flagrant disobedient to Ijeja Cultural Heritage making such action a taboo.

“He constricted title chiefs from Ibara his maternal homestead in order to have Ijeja as an appendage of Ibara Yewaland.

“He influenced Abeokuta South West LCDA to relocate a shopping complex from Ijeja to Ibara by writing a petition to the former governor of Ogun State Senator Ibikunle Amosun as against the economic interest of ljejaland.

“Sir, I hereby call on your esteemed office to act on the infraction complained above by taking necessary administrative action against Chief Solanke,” the petition partly read.

Vanguard News Nigeria