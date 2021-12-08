…as c’ttee releases timetable for funeral

By Steve Oko

The late paramount traditional ruler of Ngwa land, His Eminence, Bernard Enweremadu (Ezeukwu of Ngwaukwu), would be accorded full state burial, Abia State Government has said.

At the age of 33, the late monarch ascended the royal throne on October 23, 1976, to become the 13th Traditional Head of Ngwaland, and died on January 17, 2021 after 44 years on the throne.

Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, and Chairman Publicity sub-Committee of the Burial Committee, Chief Don Ubani, who disclosed this at a press briefing, said it would be “ingratitude” on the part of government if the late monarch were not accorded befitting state burial considering his patriotic roles in the development of the state.

The former Commissioner for Information noted that the late monarch ” who existed in the totality of royalty”, was instrumental to the building of strong traditional institution in the Old Imo State where he had served as the State Deputy Chairman of Council of Traditional Rulers.

He noted that upon the creation of Abia in 1991, Eze Enweremadu emerged the first Chairman of Abia Council of Traditional Rulers, and until his demise, the paramount ruler of Ngwa nation spread across seven Local Government Areas.

The 77 year old monarch had 14 wives and over 70 children but is survived by 10 wives and 66 children according to family source.

“Ezeukwu of Ngwaukwu, the traditional head of Ngwa land was a consumate traditionalist who respected the ethos of tradition.

” He had passion for culture; worked harmoniously with government; discharging his responsibilities with efficiency and effectiveness, hence, he deserves state burial”, Ubani said.

Speaking earlier, Chairman of the Burial Committee inuagurated by the State Government, and the immediate-past Vice Chancellor of the Abia State University Uturu, Professor Uche Ikonne, said adequate security had been put in place for the week-long event.

” The progenitor of the ethos of Ukwa-Ngwa has embarked on a journey and we will accord him a befitting final rites”, Professor Ikonne said.

The Chief mourner and first son of the deceased, Prince Christopher Enweremadu, said his father left behind many enduring legacies which he promised to uphold.

The former Speaker, Abia House of Assembly, and incumbent Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, promised to ensure that peace continues to prevail in the royal family as the heir apparent.

” We appreciate the order of hierarchy established by my father and my siblings have come under my leadership as the first son. I will protect them and make sure that the family continues to live in peace.

” I will uphold the indelible legacies of my father. He was a bold and courageous man; an embodiment of peace and discipline.

” I won’t shy away from my responsibilities as head of the family in his absence”, the former Speaker vowed.

The funeral timetable reeled out by a member of the Publicity sub-Committee, and former Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, South East zone, Sir Ambrose Nwachukwu, begins with traditional condolence visits by communites in Ngwa land on Thursday December 10.

According to the timetable, there will be a colloquium in his honour on Tuesday December 14 at the Michael Okpara Audition Umuahia where a book written in memory would be launched.

The late monarch, will, according to the timetable be finally laid to rest in his Abiaba Ngwaukwu Autonomous Community in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area on Friday, December 17, after a funeral mass by the Anglican Communion.