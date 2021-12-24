By Olasunkanmi Akoni

To promote agriculture in the state and also encourage farming among pupils, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, LSUBEB, has organized a Pupils’ Agricultural Exhibition in Lagos.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, at the event held at the Multi-Purpose hall, headquarters, Maryland, Ikeja, stated that agriculture is an effective tool against hunger and poverty adding that it is very essential to major industries such as manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, plastic, and so on.

Furthermore, she stated that it is the catalyst of development in the country and also a bedrock of every profession stating that no nation can survive without food.She added that the domestic production of livestock and farm produce is far below national demand which is leaving room for importation of livestock with inflation, urging the pupils to continue to engage themselves in farming.

She urged teachers to introduce science methods of farming such as mechanized farming and other technical models in agriculture to EKOEXCEL pupils.

The Executive Chairman, LASUBEB, Wahab Alawiye–the King, disclosed that 51 schools from 11 local government education authorities benefited from the agricultural training programme funded by Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, adding that the project is to foster the agricultural skills in the pupils.

“Today shows that education is holistic, it is better to catch them young, over-reliance on oil and other product has to be discouraged, agriculture is the most important sector and we are naturally endowed in this part of the world and as such, we need to take advantage of it”.“This is the harvest period; this is the second series and as you can see it is a bumper harvest.

“It is to encourage the pupils into agriculture and to also show that it contributes to our economy”. He said.At the exhibition, the pupils joyfully displayed various farm produce and livestock such as yam, plantain, cassava, chickens, pigs and many more.

EKOEXCEL pupils now attend and participate in such exhibitions with much improved dramatization and execution of their play acting with an eagerness to showcase their development in school. Before the introduction of EKOEXCEL, pupil attendance, pupil learning outcomes, teacher content knowledge, teacher motivation as well as pupil optimism were below par.

With EKOEXCEL, these drawbacks have been addressed by a technology-based platform that provides teachers with all the necessary tools and support that they need to help their pupils learn.

‘These indicators are consistently monitored and deliberately targeted by support staff whose KPIs are predicated on optimal teacher and pupil performance. Delivery of scientifically based lesson plans in every EKOEXCEL classroom paired with world class classroom management techniques make learning far more likely to happen under the EKOEXCEL programme.

“This is why, with the launch and execution of EKOEXCEL for primary education in Lagos State, we have seen substantial improvement in Literacy and Numeracy.”