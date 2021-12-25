By Benjamin Njoku

In the bid to boost the growth of the African film industry, Del-York Creative Academy, DCA, in collaboration with the Lagos State government recently graduated 100 young talents from the Academy.

The state government under the auspices of the Lagos Creative Industry Initiative,LACI, said their goal is to brace young talents with the right tools and skills for better storytelling.

According to the state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Pharm. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, creativity can proffer solutions to problems, adding that without the creative industry, there is no state.

“There is so much that can be done with creativity. That is what the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had seen and invested in seriously.”

The commissioner noted that one of the state government’s investments is to train the best 100 new talents that have been discovered in the state. “And we are excited to be part of the success stories.”

She further commended the academy for equipping the students with skills in advertising, screenwriting, directing, editing, music video production, drone technology, sound design and film scoring among others.

In his remarks, the CEO/Founder of Del-York Creative Academy, Mr. Linus Idahosa, the creative industry has so much potential to change the life of young people and influence change in different spheres of the society.

The partnership, he continued, aims to build a new generation of creative filmmakers and broadcast journalists across the country and Africa by ensuring they have the best hands from all over the world, sharing their experiences and exchanging lessons.

Hence, he charged the graduates to be an example of what is possible and ambassadors of the school. “We also want them to use their stories to shape the lives of people around them.”

He said: “The industry is quite large. So, we want our students to plug into the different spheres of our creative industry.”

Speaking also, the Chairman of Choice International Group (CIG), Diana Chen, acknowledged that they have sponsored DCA in the last three years.

She reminisced about how DCA had grown and made great efforts to bring world-class services. She, therefore, commended the school for imparting the graduating students with excellent training.