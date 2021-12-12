By Onome Amawhe

At the time the National Assembly enacted the Act setting up the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) in July 2010, the country’s financial system was being ravaged by a high rate of non-performing loans, a development that threatened the stability of the banks. Given its peculiar assignment as a proverbial “debt collector”, it was logically expected that the agency and all associated with it would be ruthless with the galaxy of persons and organisations that had come to see taking of huge loans with arrant disregard to the terms of repayment as a national past time.

One of such associates of AMCON is Lanre Olaoluwa, Senior Partner of Matrix Solicitors.

As a court-appointed Receiver/Manager of AMCON, Olaoluwa has been on the front line of the agency’s loan and asset recovery drive from defaulters. In a task that involves dealing with people and organisations desperate to save their assets from the long arm of the law and primed to employ all gimmicks, including the obscene, deploying the sledgehammer ruthlessly is a logical and proportionate response.

Not so for Olaoluwa. Despite the barely disguised inclination of loan defaulters to employ even foul means to have their way, Olaoluwa prefers to wear a humane and Godly face as a Receiver/Manager. He is legal practitioner that holds firmly to the belief that notwithstanding the stance of the law, there should be no limit to deploying non-combative approach to realizing the objective.

The University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) trained lawyer owes his unique style to his strong Christian faith. “I was a triangular person – church, work and home,” Olaoluwa said of his attachment to the Christian faith, a passion that saw him rise through the ranks to become one of the pastors in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, heading one of the branches in Ikoyi, Lagos. His faith also inspired his decision to drop his family name, Ogundokun which incorporates Ogun, the Yoruba god of iron albeit with the acquiescence of his parents. He adopted Olaoluwa as his surname in deference to his pentecostal faith. “That name is special to me. I believe that is a name God gave me personally,” he says.

As a lawyer who began a stellar career at a young age of 20 when he was called to the Bar, Olaoluwa has taken instructions across virtually every business venture. They include international commercial arbitration, and international mergers and acquisitions, banking and finance, telecommunications, information technology, hydroelectric power generation, construction and infrastructure projects. Among his rich and sterling accomplished tasks are the receivership of the $1 billion Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project in Niger State where he was the Lead Counsel as well as the Multi-million USD Breach-of-Contract Claim in the UK and Nigerian Courts by the Zungeru Dam Construction Consortium against the Federal Government of Nigeria and China Exim Bank.

Matrix Solicitors also handled the N20 billion Eligible Bank Assets, comprising of land, cash and business undertakings) as the court-appointed Receiver/Manager on the application of AMCON under Olaoluwa’s watch.

The legal luminary says he did not have a privileged childhood but got a headstart from having a headmistress as a mother. “As a teacher’s son, I didn’t have a choice (to being ahead of his peers). She was not going to take any excuses,” he says of his mother’s influence in the young age he got to the point where he was called to the Bar. He finished secondary school at the age of 14, got admitted to study law at just 15, earned his first degree at 19 and at 20 was called to the Bar.

Olaoluwa holds firmly to the virtue of hard work, but is unhappy with the poor remuneration of teachers, especially university lecturers. He actually began his early career as a lecturer at the Lagos State University and may have continued as a full time teacher but for the poor pay. Despite his success in the corporate world, he still relishes his passion of impacting knowledge. For over 30 years and counting, he continues to teach Information Technology Law at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies.

He says he learned from his mother “practical ways of doing things”, knowledge that must have come in handy as he delved into the top echelon of the corporate world. Olaoluwa remains a pastor in RCCG where he met his lovely wife with whom he is blessed with children.

As his “practical ways” of undertaking the receiver-manager engagements with AMCON continues to yield optimum benefits to debt recovery effort with little complications, he continues to win the applause and confidence of those caught in the web of the agency’s statutory duties. He gets the job done with minimum fuss, with the fear of God, with a mien and strategy that charms the debt defaulters and propels AMCON a step closer to accomplishing its task.

Onome Amawhe is an international journalist with Zenger News and Forbes Magazine. He is also the publisher of Africa Executive, and a regularly published public affairs commentator.