In the third quarter of 2021, a total of US$8.99 billion new investment announcements were made in Nigeria.

Out of this figure, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), disclosed that the manufacturing sector attracted 42 per cent of overall investments made in the quarter. While the report from the NIPC gives a good sense of investors’ interest in the Nigerian economy, a deeper dive into the essence of the report underscores the strong relationship between industrialization and economic development and makes a valid case for the significance of the manufacturing sector in driving growth and productivity in Nigeria.

For certain, the manufacturing industry is undergoing significant disruption that is steady, but progressive. Changing consumer expectations are leading new players to enter the manufacturing space, thereby redefining the competitive landscape.

Older players are also increasing their value offerings through product innovation that leaves a lasting impact on end users. More than anything else, the need to embrace local production and local purchase of raw materials has topped discussions around advancing the Nigerian manufacturing sector.

Interestingly, experts believe that Nigerians undoubtedly possess abundant talent in entrepreneurship and innovation with potential for high productivity and global competitiveness.



One company that has proven this is to be true is Lanre Bhadmus Industries Limited, an indigenous manufacturing company that ventured into local production in 1971.

Founded by entrepreneur, Lanre Bhadmus, the company’s vision was to manufacture products that will stand the test of time and meet consumer needs. Starting with just a few car care products, the company now produces more than 300 products ranging from car care, household products, hotel room amenities, high performance lubricants, and sanitizers.

The company also offers contract packaging. Leveraging innovation to achieve consistent value creation, Lanre Bhadmus Industries Limited, has evolved from a local manufacturing company into a world-class organization that caters to consumer needs in the oil and gas, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), and hospitality sectors.



The company recently celebrated its 50-year anniversary and reflected on its outstanding achievement over five decades and appraised the company’s future outlook as shared by the company’s leadership.



‘‘Our hallmark is quality service and during the 50 years of our existence, we have been able to live up to that and serve our customers effectively.

Over the years, the company has evolved with expectations of what exists in the sectors we operate. We continue to ensure that our products meet world-class standards using the best innovations possible.

This milestone is only made possible with the ardent support and commitment of all our staff, friends, and consumers over the past 50 years. We are still on a journey and our customers are paramount to this.

With an array of options to improve on our technological approach and services, the future looks very promising’’ said, Mr. Lanre Bhadmus, CEO and Chairman of Lanre Bhadmus Industries Limited.

For any organization, 50 years is indeed a milestone.

It is an opportunity to reflect, celebrate, and make plans to achieve even greater impact. To ensure it continues to meet up to standards, Lanre Bhadmus Industries Limited has invested in new technologies from manufacturing machinery to innovative formulations on standards required by OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to deliver high quality products to its customers.

In recognition of the company’s excellence and value, the organization has received several awards, including the Quality Product Service Award from the Institute of Oil & Gas Research and Hydrocarbon Studies for its Holts Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF).



Beyond business, Lanre Bhadmus Industries Limited is also a people and community focused organization.

The company has been greatly involved in corporate social investment activities to support the causes of consumers with social amenities including road reconstruction, maintenance, and provision of clean drinking water.

The organization also pays attention to youth development by training and employing young people as a core part of its staff.

Through the training received, young Nigerians are better placed to continue to improve the dynamics of new technology in manufacturing as part of the organization’s plans.



Lanre Bhadmus Industries Limited remains strongly positioned to drive growth through manufacturing and human capital development.

With consistent production using local raw materials and employment opportunities for indigenous talents, both in its corporate service and factory, the company remains a leader in manufacturing and an ardent contributor to national development.

