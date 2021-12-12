By Deborah Ariyo

To celebrate its fives in business, Landwey Investment Limited has launched N50 million scholarship fund for children in Ogombo community, in Lagos State as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The scholarship fund was also to stir the children with the much-needed educational aid in the country.

The company announced this during its funfair event organised for the children and parents of the community.

Speaking at the event tagged: “Building their future”, the Group Managing Director, LandWey, Olawale Ayilara, said, “It’s not the sole responsibility of a parent to raise a child, that’s why we’re more than committed to getting all hands on deck in a bid to build a better future for children.

As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child.”

Access to the N50 million educational grant will be made through applications and an efficient screening process to ensure fair and equal disbursement.

Parents who attended the funfair were not left out as gifts, relief packages and medical checkups were administered while the children went home with back-to-school kits after being treated to a fun day of games and refreshments.

The funfair also marked the beginning of a 5-day celebration as the real estate giants mark their 5th-year anniversary.

The Acting Managing Director, LandWey, Adesola Bello, said, “we are proud of how far we have come and how much more we are willing to go to provide an excellent product and service delivery.”