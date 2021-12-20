The Lagos Water Corporation(LWC) on Sunday apologised to its customers for the disruption in water supply, attributing it to technical issues.

Mr Muminu Badmus, Group Managing Director, LWC, gave the apology in a statement he signed in Lagos.

Badmus attributed the current water disruption to technical problem presently encountered at the major water plants.

He, however, assured Lagos residents that efforts were ongoing to restore potable water supply soonest.

He apologised to the residents for the inconveniences caused at this period, and thanked them for their patience, understanding and cooperation.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria