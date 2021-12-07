The seized sacks

By Bose Adelaja

In its fight against oil pipeline vandalism n Lagos, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Lagos State Command, on Tuesday, said it has impounded 19 sacks containing 2,850 litres of Premium Motor Spirit PMS, in Badagry area of Lagos.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Spokesperson of the Command, Abolurin Oluwaseun said the operation was carried out by the Marine and anti-vandal team of its Badagry Division during a routine surveillance and patrol, at about 4.50hrs on Sunday.

He said during the operation, the Division intercepted some suspected vandals who were engaging in their dastard criminal activities, at Gbrovimen, opposite Afo Badagry waterways, in the Badagry area of the state.

According to him, the Divisional Officer, Badagry Division, Lagos State Command, Chief Superintendent of Corps ( CSC ) Akinyemi Ayodeji, who led the operation, earlier stated that the suspected vandals at the scene took to their heels, on sighting the operatives when they were about perfecting their evil act and waiting for a boat to evacuate the illegal products suspected to have been vandalised by the vandals.

Explaining how the operation went, the Spokesperson said, “The gallant marine and anti – vandal team, who intercepted the suspected vandals at the Badagry division, discovered some thick nylons (white colour) wrapped with sacks loaded with unknown quantity of litres of petrol, numbering 19 in quantity loaded with (PMS), which the vandals intended to cart away at Gbrovimen, opposite Afro Badagry waterways in Badagry,”

He said the Lagos State Commandant of the Corps, Eweka Douglas Okoro, has immediately ordered the Anti – vandal unit of the Command to evacuate the suspected products back to the Lagos State Command, Head Quarters, in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, in a bid, to carry out further investigations on the matter and find a lasting solution to such ugly economic sabotage in the area.

Lagos State Commandant of the Corps, Eweka Douglas Okoro,

The Commandant, has also directed that the security of lives and property and the protection of oil pipelines in the Badagry Division and other oil pipeline areas, in the state be beefed up immediately, especially during the end of the year season like this, where some people may want to exhibit desperation for illicit money at all cost, against the patriotic and collective development of the nation’s economy.

The Commandant said that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) office in the state has also been contacted for proper evacuation of the products because of the highly inflammable nature of it.He reiterated the Command’s readiness and commitment to ensuring a zero tolerance against oil pipeline vandalism and other forms of criminalities in the state and assured the good people of Lagos of his unflinching commitment and dedication towards sustaining the already established peace and security in the state.