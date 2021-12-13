…To Recognise Professionalism and Excellence in PR Practice

By Chris Onuoha

The Lagos State Chapter, the flagship branch of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), today announced that the Sixth Edition of Lagos PR Industry Gala and Awards will hold at the D’Podium International Event Centre, Ikeja, Lagos, Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos, the Chairman of the Chapter, Mrs. Comfort Nwankwo explained that the 6th edition of the LaPRIGA, themed: GLITTERATI; will celebrate the best of the industry and key stakeholders.

According to her, “The LaPRIGA Awards has evolved to become the Communications Industry Oscars, it is a prestigious high-profile event showcasing and recognizing excellence in public relations practice in public and private sector.

“It is a night of elegance, joy, class and celebrations exclusively for the communications industry with most influential stakeholders.

“Over twenty-five honourees from public relations consultancies, practitioners, stakeholders, and the media will smile away with the prestigious LaPRIGA Figurine in different categories. Winners are voted for by members of the institute.”

She added that the LaPRIGA has consistently recognised corporate organizations for their extraordinary acts of giving, sharing and loving which has made demonstrable difference in host communities and in the lives of specific persons. These prizes are administered by the Advisory Board of LaPRIGA made up of individuals with impeccable character and requisite academic and professional accomplishments.

As a Chapter, we also set aside a percentage of the proceeds from the event annually to support our CSR initiative, tagged ‘Extra Mile Project’ in support of people living with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).