By Mary Obaebor

The Lagos State Government has honoured the winner of the19th Spelling Bee Competition, Miss Jemimah Marcus, a student of Angus Memorial Senior High School, as a one-day governor of the state at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

Marcus, who presided at the Executive Council meeting, described the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as a transformational governor in his leadership style especially in the deployment of technology in teaching techniques for the delivery of quality education.

She also directed the Commissioner for Health to increase surveillance on COVID-19 to curtail the spread of the disease in the state.

Also at a courtesy visit to the Office of the State Chief Judge, the Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba commended the state government for upholding the vision of ensuring quality service delivery of education through the Spelling Bee Competition.

He opined that this was an avenue to encourage younger generations to act in their best behaviour, which would, in turn, eradicate menace and other social vices in society. While advising the one-day governor and her cabinet to remain diligent and focused in the pursuit of their career, he urged the state government to continue prioritizing quality and accessible education.

Similarly, at the official presentation of the one-day governor at the Public Service Office, the state Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, noted that the competition which is organized among the state’s public schools by the Office of Education Quality Assurance was in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda in order to enhance the quality standard in educational institutions below tertiary level.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr Abayomi Abolaji, remarked that the event was a symbol of possibilities and a testament to hard work, persistence and patience.

According to her, “this is also a symbol of good parental upbringing because the people who have held this position have gone into greatness and this is evident in how diligent, disciplined, focused and hardworking they are.”

The Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, said the emergence of winners at the competition showed that they have put in a lot of effort, diligence and hard work in their studies.

She implored Marcus to remember the day as important and to keep the flag of the state government flying while not resting on her oars.

Mrs Seriki-Ayeni said that it was evident that Governor Sanwo-Olu has a great interest in the youth.

While stressing that records have it that most of the winners of Spelling Bees are doing well in society, she expressed gratitude to the government for continuing the laudable initiative which is aimed at grooming future leaders.

The high point of the event for the day was the visit of Marcus to Somolu LCDA where she was honoured by the Chairman, Mr Abdul Hamed Salau and a visit to her alma Mata, Angus Memorial Senior High School where she was also welcomed by the principal, Mrs Tijani Olaide, and the students.

Vanguard News Nigeria